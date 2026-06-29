Two US Navy destroyers return to service following modernisation program

The US Navy said it has significantly enhanced the capability of its destroyer fleet with the completion of major modernizations on the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Chung-Hoon (pictured) and USS James E. Williams.
The navy explained that the upgrades will deliver revolutionary defensive and offensive power within an integrated air and missile defence environment.
The destroyers completed their depot modernisation periods (DMPs) as part of a program that focuses on vital mid-life capability enhancements. This includes an integrated SLQ-32(V)7 electronic warfare suite.
The DMPs involved extensive structural work and integration between US Navy personnel and industry partners. The delivery of Chung-Hoon and Williams was accomplished through collaboration with lead maintenance activity partners at General Dynamics NASSCO and the navy supervisory activities at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) and Southwest Regional Maintenance Center (SWRMC), and installation teams throughout government and industry groups.
"The teamwork, technical expertise, and disciplined execution demonstrated by MARMC, SWRMC and our industry partners were essential to delivering these advanced capabilities to the fleet," said Rear Admiral Dan Lannamann, commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center (RMC), which oversees the navy's seven RMCs. "Their efforts ensure our sailors have more capable, combat-ready ships prepared to operate in an increasingly challenging maritime environment."