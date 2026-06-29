Two US Navy destroyers return to service following modernisation program

The US Navy said it has significantly enhanced the capability of its destroyer fleet with the completion of major modernizations on the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Chung-Hoon (pictured) and USS James E. Williams.

The navy explained that the upgrades will deliver revolutionary defensive and offensive power within an integrated air and missile defence environment.

The destroyers completed their depot modernisation periods (DMPs) as part of a program that focuses on vital mid-life capability enhancements. This includes an integrated SLQ-32(V)7 electronic warfare suite.