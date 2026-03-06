Turkish firm unveils new air defence frigate design

Turkish naval architecture firm Kuasar Marin Engineering recently unveiled design images of a new type of air defence frigate.
The 148-metre vessel will have a crew complement of 229 and a propulsion arrangement consisting of two diesel engines, gas turbines and controllable-pitch propellers. The propulsion will deliver a top speed of 30 knots, a cruising speed of 18 knots, and a range of 5,000 nautical miles.
The ship will also boast stealth features
The air defence armament will include surface-to-air missiles housed in 48 vertical launch system cells and two close-in weapon systems. The sensor suite will include search, tracking, navigation and fire control radars.
Although configured primarily for anti-air warfare, the frigate will also be capable of anti-surface warfare and anti-submarine warfare thanks to the installation of a 127mm naval gun, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes, and a hull-mounted sonar.
A flight deck will be available for use by a 10-ton helicopter or a smaller unmanned aerial vehicle.