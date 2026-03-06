Turkish firm unveils new air defence frigate design

Turkish naval architecture firm Kuasar Marin Engineering recently unveiled design images of a new type of air defence frigate.

The 148-metre vessel will have a crew complement of 229 and a propulsion arrangement consisting of two diesel engines, gas turbines and controllable-pitch propellers. The propulsion will deliver a top speed of 30 knots, a cruising speed of 18 knots, and a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

The ship will also boast stealth features