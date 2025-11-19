Toxic waste removal completed on ex-US Navy aircraft carrier Yorktown

Contractors have completed the removal of nine tonnes of asbestos and approximately 1.6 million gallons (six million litres) of other toxic waste from a decommissioned US Navy aircraft carrier that has been preserved as a floating museum in Charleston Harbor in South Carolina.

The two-year cleanup on the Essex-class carrier ex-USS Yorktown entailed the removal of oil, contaminated water, and residual fuel from the ship's hull and interior compartments to prevent these from leaking out into the harbour and causing a significant environmental disaster.