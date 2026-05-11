TKMS rules out German Naval Yards bid battle as defence consolidates

German warship builder TKMS effectively ruled out a bidding war for smaller shipyard German Naval Yards on Monday, with its CEO saying the proposed purchase was "an option, but not a must" after a rival bid from Rheinmetall.

Europe's naval firms are exploring tie-ups and partnerships amid accelerating consolidation in the booming defence sector, with Rheinmetall, the region's top ammunition maker, having last year joined the fray after the purchase of shipbuilder NVL.

German Naval Yards (GNYK), which employs around 350 workers, has attracted bids from TKMS and Rheinmetall, with sources saying British defence, marine and industrial firm Inocea Group was also interested.