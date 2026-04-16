TKMS and Navantia sign MOU for naval shipbuilding cooperation

TKMS and Navantia have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore strategic cooperation on naval projects across Europe and within NATO. The agreement envisages the potential production of TKMS vessels, specifically submarines, at Spanish shipyards operated by Navantia.

Recent geopolitical developments have significantly increased short term demand for modern naval products, the companies stated. This partnership intends to address bottlenecks in shipyard capacity and technological resources currently seen across Europe.

Both firms plan to explore how industrial cooperation can help implement projects "more efficiently and cost-effectively." Management level discussions will be initiated in compliance with competition and export control regulations, the companies noted.