Thai companies to collaborate on frigate construction

A group of Thai companies including Marsun Shipyard have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to advance large-scale shipbuilding projects including the construction of new frigates for the Royal Thai Navy.

Under the MOU, Marsun, the Thai Shipbuilding and Repairing Association and eight other shipbuilders will work towards integrating the capabilities of Thailand’s private sector in advancing large-scale shipbuilding projects domestically.

Marsun said the initiative aims to support the operations of the Royal Thai Navy and of national security agencies while strengthening Thailand’s defence industry capabilities to meet international standards in a sustainable manner.