Thai companies to collaborate on frigate construction

A group of Thai companies including Marsun Shipyard have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to advance large-scale shipbuilding projects including the construction of new frigates for the Royal Thai Navy.
Under the MOU, Marsun, the Thai Shipbuilding and Repairing Association and eight other shipbuilders will work towards integrating the capabilities of Thailand’s private sector in advancing large-scale shipbuilding projects domestically.
Marsun said the initiative aims to support the operations of the Royal Thai Navy and of national security agencies while strengthening Thailand’s defence industry capabilities to meet international standards in a sustainable manner.
Marsun said the collaboration will not only addresses industrial development but will also contribute to long-term economic and national security, as enabling Thai companies to build large vessels domestically will help reduce the country's reliance on foreign suppliers.
Each party to the MOU will contribute its expertise in supporting the Royal Thai Navy, particularly in the construction of new frigates.
According to Marsun, Thailand has previously demonstrated its growing shipbuilding capability by successfully progressing from constructing inshore patrol vessels to offshore patrol vessels domestically.