Taiwan Strait transit by Canadian warship sparks rebuke from China

China said on Friday it firmly opposes any attempt by any country to undermine its sovereignty and security, "under the pretext of freedom of navigation", in response to a Canadian warship passing through the Taiwan Strait.

HMCS Charlottetown conducted a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait on May 22, which was completed on May 23, Canadian Department of National Defence told Reuters on Friday.

China claims sovereignty over democratically governed Taiwan and the strategic Taiwan Strait despite Taipei's rejection of the claims.