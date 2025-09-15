Sweden’s 2026 budget boosts defence spending to fund new ships and other assets

The Swedish Government will in its upcoming budget bill for 2026 increase funds for the armed forces by SEK26.6 billion ($2.87 billion), Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Monday.

"We are now taking the next big step in the equipping of the Swedish defence," he told a news conference. "We have increased the defence budget by SEK100 billion since 2022. It is unprecedented unless you go back to the very worst days of the Cold War," he said.