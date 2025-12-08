Sri Lanka Navy adds former US Coast Guard cutter to its fleet

The Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) has formally taken delivery of the former United States Coast Guard cutter USCGC Decisive. The handover ceremony took place at the US Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore on December 2, 2025.

The vessel, now operating under pennant number P 628, formally joined the fleet on the same day. The ship is a B-Type Reliance-class cutter measuring 64 metres in length, with an endurance of 6,000 nautical miles (10,000 kilometres) and a crew capacity of 100.