Sri Lanka Navy adds former US Coast Guard cutter to its fleet

The Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) has formally taken delivery of the former United States Coast Guard cutter USCGC Decisive. The handover ceremony took place at the US Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore on December 2, 2025.
The vessel, now operating under pennant number P 628, formally joined the fleet on the same day. The ship is a B-Type Reliance-class cutter measuring 64 metres in length, with an endurance of 6,000 nautical miles (10,000 kilometres) and a crew capacity of 100.
Decisive was first commissioned in August 1968 and was primarily used for search and rescue, drug and migrant interdiction missions. It was decommissioned by the US Coast Guard in March 2023.
This marks the fourth vessel transferred by the US to Sri Lanka, joining the Samudura, Gajabahu, and Vijayabahu currently in service. The SLN stated that the P 628 will be deployed for operations within the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), including marine resource conservation and search and rescue missions.