Sri Lanka moving 208 rescued Iranian ship crew to naval camp

Sri Lankan authorities said on Friday they were escorting a second Iranian naval vessel to harbour and moving 208 of its crew to a camp, two days after a US submarine sank an Iranian warship in the same area.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said his island nation had a "humanitarian responsibility" to take in the crew, as the US and Israeli war with Iran raged, wreaking havoc on global markets and disrupting trade and travel.

The Sri Lankan Navy identified the second Iranian ship as naval auxiliary vessel IRIS Booshehr (Bushehr).