Spanish yard to provide in-service support for Saudi corvettes under five-year contract

Spanish defence shipbuilder Navantia has been awarded a contract under which the company will provide lifecycle support for the first five Avante 2200 corvettes already in service with the Royal Saudi Naval Force (RSNF).

The contract recently awarded by the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Defence will be an extension of the current contract with Navantia, which came into effect with the commissioning of class lead ship Al-Jubail in 2022.

The agreement has a firm duration of five years and will also cover training, knowledge transfers, and the supply of spare parts, which will be manufactured in Saudi Arabia.