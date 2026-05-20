Spanish shipbuilder to support maintenance of Royal Norwegian Navy frigates

Spanish defence shipbuilder Navantia and Kongsberg Naval Services (KNS) have entered into an agreement establishing a long-term contractual framework for Navantia’s participation as KNS’s industrial and technical partner in the support, maintenance, modification and modernisation activities for the Royal Norwegian Navy’s F310 or Fridtjof Nansen-class frigates.
The agreement will consolidate cooperation between the two companies and strengthen support for the Fridtjof Nansen-class frigate fleet throughout its entire life cycle.
Within this framework, KNS will act as the prime contractor, while Navantia will participate as the designer, integrator and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of the frigates.
As OEM, Navantia will provide design and engineering support, as well as its knowledge of the platform, and will also undertake modernisation work and technical evolution of the ships, helping to ensure their operational availability and their adaptation to the Royal Norwegian Navy’s future needs.
This framework agreement is the third contract Navantia has in Norway related to sustaining the Fridtjof Nansen-class frigates, and it adds to those previously signed with the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency, namely the follow on technical support contract, signed 13 years ago and currently in force, and the important modifications contract, signed in 2023 and currently under execution.