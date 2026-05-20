Spanish shipbuilder to support maintenance of Royal Norwegian Navy frigates

Spanish defence shipbuilder Navantia and Kongsberg Naval Services (KNS) have entered into an agreement establishing a long-term contractual framework for Navantia’s participation as KNS’s industrial and technical partner in the support, maintenance, modification and modernisation activities for the Royal Norwegian Navy’s F310 or Fridtjof Nansen-class frigates.

The agreement will consolidate cooperation between the two companies and strengthen support for the Fridtjof Nansen-class frigate fleet throughout its entire life cycle.

Within this framework, KNS will act as the prime contractor, while Navantia will participate as the designer, integrator and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of the frigates.