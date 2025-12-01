Spain approves €3.2b modernisation programme for F100 frigates

The Spanish Council of Ministers has authorised the execution order for the mid-life modernisation of the Álvaro de Bazán-class (F100) frigates. State-owned shipbuilder Navantia will undertake the work, which has an estimated value of €3.2 billion ($3.3 billion).

The programme is scheduled to span 120 months from the signing of the order. The work will be carried out at the Ría de Ferrol shipyard. The initiative falls under the government's industrial and technological plan for security and defence.