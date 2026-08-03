South Korea's KDDX destroyer programme enters detailed design and lead ship construction phase

South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) has entered into an agreement with local shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean for the detailed design and lead ship construction for the Korean Next-Generation Destroyer (KDDX) programme.

DAPA said the KDDX programme will consolidate accumulated shipbuilding technology and will source onboard weapon systems locally, thus reducing reliance on other countries in the construction of the Republic of Korea Navy's (ROKN) first locally-built Aegis destroyer.

The lead KDDX ship is scheduled to be delivered to the ROKN in 2032.