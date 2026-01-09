South Korea's HD Hyundai secures second US Navy MRO contract

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has won a contract for the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of the USNS Cesar Chavez, a 41,000-ton cargo supply ship belonging to the US Navy 7th Fleet.
The vessel is 210 metres long and 32 metres wide and was commissioned in 2012.
Maintenance work will begin at a quay near the company's Ulsan medium-sized ship division on January 19, 2026. HD Hyundai will perform precision maintenance on approximately 100 items, including the hull, structures, propulsion, electrical, and auxiliary systems, with delivery scheduled for March 2026.
HD Hyundai also announced the completion of the MRO for the USNS Alan Shepard, its first order from the US Navy received in August 2025. Although the contract initially included 60 items, over 100 additional items were identified during the process, and the ship departed on January 6, 2026.
A US Navy official stated that they are pleased to have received the Alan Shepard in a timely manner. The project was executed following the merger with HD Hyundai Mipo at the end of last year, utilising the facilities and human resources of the medium-sized vessel division.
The division plans to combine existing shipbuilding technology with facilities suitable for military support ship maintenance.