South Korea's HD Hyundai secures second US Navy MRO contract

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has won a contract for the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of the USNS Cesar Chavez, a 41,000-ton cargo supply ship belonging to the US Navy 7th Fleet.

The vessel is 210 metres long and 32 metres wide and was commissioned in 2012.

Maintenance work will begin at a quay near the company's Ulsan medium-sized ship division on January 19, 2026. HD Hyundai will perform precision maintenance on approximately 100 items, including the hull, structures, propulsion, electrical, and auxiliary systems, with delivery scheduled for March 2026.