South Korea's fourth Chungnam-class frigate hits the water

South Korean shipbuilder SK Oceanplant has launched the fourth Chungnam-class guided-missile frigate ordered by the Republic of Korea Navy.

Like her sisters, the future ROKS Jeju has a length of 129 metres, a beam of 15 metres, and a displacement of 3,600 tonnes. Upon completion, she will have space for 125 crewmembers and a combined diesel-electric or gas propulsion arrangement.

SK Oceanplant is also building two other Chungnam-class frigates while the final two ships in the class will be constructed by Hanwha Ocean, which also built class lead ship ROKS Chungnam.