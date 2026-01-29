South Korean yard lays keel of fifth Chungnam-class frigate

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean recently laid the keel of the fifth Chungnam-class guided-missile frigate slated for the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN).

The ship is the first of two Chungnam-class frigates to be built by Hanwha Ocean for the ROKN. Class lead ship ROKS Chungnam and three sister ships are being constructed by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries while the remaining two will be built by SK Oceanplant.

All six Chungnam-class frigates are scheduled to be delivered by 2028.