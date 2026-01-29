South Korean yard lays keel of fifth Chungnam-class frigate

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean recently laid the keel of the fifth Chungnam-class guided-missile frigate slated for the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN).
The ship is the first of two Chungnam-class frigates to be built by Hanwha Ocean for the ROKN. Class lead ship ROKS Chungnam and three sister ships are being constructed by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries while the remaining two will be built by SK Oceanplant.
All six Chungnam-class frigates are scheduled to be delivered by 2028.
Upon completion, the new frigate will have a length of 129 metres, a beam of 15 metres, a displacement of 3,600 tonnes, space for 125 crewmembers, and a combined diesel-electric or gas propulsion arrangement.
A propulsion system that will consist of two Rolls-Royce MT30 gas turbines, four MTU 12V4000 M43B generators, and two Leonardo permanent magnet motors will deliver a top speed of 30 knots, a cruising speed of 15 knots, and a range of 4,500 nautical miles.
Her armament will include K-SAAM surface-to-air missiles, a Hyundai WIA 127mm naval gun, a CIWS-II 30mm close-in weapon system, Haeryong land attack missiles, depth charges, and K745 Blue Shark torpedoes.