South Korean yard cleared to bid for US Navy ship repairs

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD) has entered into a Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA) with the US Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP). Under this agreement, HHI will be eligible to bid for maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) projects for combat ships operated by the US Navy as well as support vessels belonging to the US Military Sealift Command for the next five years.

The MSRA is an agreement between the US government and private shipyards for MRO of US ships. This agreement must be signed in advance in order to participate in the MRO business for ships operated by the US.