South Korean shipyard begins US Navy MRO work with arrival of logistics support ship

A US Navy logistics support ship has arrived at HJ Shipbuilding and Construction’s Yeongdo shipyard in Busan, marking the start of the South Korean shipbuilder’s maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) business for the US military.

The 40,000-ton logistics support ship USNS Amelia Earhart entered the Yeongdo facility on January 12. The vessel operates under the US Navy’s Military Sealift Command and is capable of supplying ammunition, food, dry cargo and fuel to frontline naval units.

HJ Shipbuilding and Construction secured the MRO contract from the US Naval Supply Systems Command in December 2025. The ship is 210 metres long and 32 metres wide and can carry up to 6,000 tons of cargo and about 2,400 tons of fuel.