Singapore firm tapped as sub-contractor for Kuwaiti missile boat construction

Singapore-based ST Engineering, through its marine business, has secured a six-year sub-contract valued at about SG$600 million (US$460 million) from Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) to design and supply the platform systems for a fleet of eight missile gun boats that ADSB is constructing for the Kuwait Naval Force (KNF).
In addition to delivering the full suite of platform design, integration and technical expertise, ST Engineering will build three of the vessels at its Singapore facilities.
This contract follows an earlier award secured by ST Engineering from ADSB in 2021 for four similar offshore patrol vessels for the UAE Navy.
The KNF missile gun boats will be based on the Fearless-class patrol vessels originally designed in the 1990s.
ST Engineering said the Kuwaiti vessels will be purpose-built for versatility and reliability to make them well suited for operations in the Middle East.
The design will feature high redundancy for critical systems. The vessels will also incorporate advanced platform systems that will enhance navigation precision and manoeuvrability, enabling high performance in littoral and blue water deployments, prolonged patrols, and naval duties across challenging maritime environments.