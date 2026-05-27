SES design proposed for joint UK-Norwegian commando boat

Norway's Espeland and Skomedal Naval Architects (ESNA) has proposed a 22-metre surface effect ship (SES) craft designed for littoral commando operations in harsh Arctic conditions.
“We have designed a vessel that stands out with a maximum speed of 67 knots,” said ESNA Naval Architect and co-founder Trygve Halvorsen Espeland. “The vessel further offers a comfortable air-cushioned service speed of 35 to 45 knots, and has unique beach landing capabilities utilising the air cushion and an integrated bow ramp.”
ESNA said the vessel will be fully prepared for future warfighting, integrating features such as drones, embedded sensors, low signatures, high load carrying capacity, and rapid all-weather response capabilities, whether manned or fully unmanned.
The SES "joint commando craft" (JCC) will be operated by a crew of three and will offer a load carrying capacity of up to 14 tons, accommodating vehicles, drones, missile systems and remote controlled weapons systems.
It can deploy up to 24 fully equipped troops to remote beaches at high speed, depending on loading and weather conditions. Advanced situational awareness and communication systems will also integrated.
ESNA said an active air-cushioned motion damping system will ensure troops arrive ready for action and well-rested. Personnel and mobility assets—including all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles—will exit the JCC via a large bow ramp.
The air cushion will also provide improved beaching performance by lifting the vessel off the beach upon departure, allowing for very shallow landings.
ESNA has presented this concept to UK and Norwegian special forces and will release the design for a broader public during an industry day hosted by the UK Royal Navy and the Royal Norwegian Navy in Bergen on Wednesday, May 27.