SES design proposed for joint UK-Norwegian commando boat

Norway's Espeland and Skomedal Naval Architects (ESNA) has proposed a 22-metre surface effect ship (SES) craft designed for littoral commando operations in harsh Arctic conditions.

“We have designed a vessel that stands out with a maximum speed of 67 knots,” said ESNA Naval Architect and co-founder Trygve Halvorsen Espeland. “The vessel further offers a comfortable air-cushioned service speed of 35 to 45 knots, and has unique beach landing capabilities utilising the air cushion and an integrated bow ramp.”

ESNA said the vessel will be fully prepared for future warfighting, integrating features such as drones, embedded sensors, low signatures, high load carrying capacity, and rapid all-weather response capabilities, whether manned or fully unmanned.