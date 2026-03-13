Saab consolidates naval operations into single business unit

Saab said Friday it is developing its naval offering and consolidating its naval operations into one business area.
Saab's naval operations are currently spread across several organisational units. Kockums develops and produces surface vessels, submarines and autonomous underwater vehicles. The business unit Naval Combat Systems develops and produces combat management systems, fire control systems and secure communications solutions, as well as providing integration of these.
The organisational change will take effect from April 1, 2026, meaning that the operations of the Kockums business area will be merged with the majority of the Naval Combat Systems unit, which currently forms part of the business area called Surveillance.
The new business area, simply title Naval, will be led by Mats Wicksell who is currently head of business area Kockums.
"We are consolidating and developing Saab’s naval offer to deliver greater value to our customers. By driving higher efficiency and accelerating innovation we are further strengthening our market position," said Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.
To facilitate year-on-year comparisons, Saab said it would publish restated historical financial information well in advance of the interim report for January–June 2026.
"The restatement will not affect the group's previously reported total revenues or results," said the company.