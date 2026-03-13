Saab consolidates naval operations into single business unit

Saab said Friday it is developing its naval offering and consolidating its naval operations into one business area.

Saab's naval operations are currently spread across several organisational units. Kockums develops and produces surface vessels, submarines and autonomous underwater vehicles. The business unit Naval Combat Systems develops and produces combat management systems, fire control systems and secure communications solutions, as well as providing integration of these.

The organisational change will take effect from April 1, 2026, meaning that the operations of the Kockums business area will be merged with the majority of the Naval Combat Systems unit, which currently forms part of the business area called Surveillance.