Russian warship conducts live-fire exercise in English Channel off UK coast

A Russian Navy warship conducted a live-fire exercise in the English Channel while being observed by the UK Royal Navy and the French military on Monday, July 20.

A UK Ministry of Defence spokesperson told the BBC that the Royal Navy observed the frigate Neutrashimy while the latter was approximately 40 nautical miles off the UK coast.

The Russian crews reportedly informed the Royal Navy personnel on the shadowing offshore patrol vessel (OPV) HMS Tyne that they were going to conduct the exercise and that the OPV should relocate to a safer distance.