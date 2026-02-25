Russian Navy renames anti-saboteur boat

The Russian Navy has renamed one of its warships to commemorate a sailor who was killed in action in the ongoing war with Ukraine.
The anti-saboteur boat Grachonok ("Rook") was renamed Denis Vasilchenko in a ceremony on Tuesday, February 24. The vessel originally entered service with her formal commissioning in December 2024.
The vessel's new name honours Senior Warrant Officer Denis Vasilchenko, who was killed while fighting against Ukrainian forces in the Kherson region in October 2022. For his actions, he was posthumously awarded the Hero of the Russian Federation decoration, Russia's highest honorary title.
The 31-metre vessel belongs to the Project 21980 series, also known as the Grachonok-class. Although she previously shared the name of her class, she is the 28th vessel in the class to be completed.
Like her sisters, Denis Vasilchenko will be used to protect the Russian Navy's bases and the approaches to them from sabotage and terrorist activity. She may also be used to assist the Russian Federal Security Service's Border Service in conducting maritime border patrols and surveillance.
The vessel's suite of anti-saboteur equipment includes a radar, an electro-optical sensor, and a diver detection sonar.