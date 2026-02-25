Russian Navy renames anti-saboteur boat

The Russian Navy has renamed one of its warships to commemorate a sailor who was killed in action in the ongoing war with Ukraine.

The anti-saboteur boat Grachonok ("Rook") was renamed Denis Vasilchenko in a ceremony on Tuesday, February 24. The vessel originally entered service with her formal commissioning in December 2024.

The vessel's new name honours Senior Warrant Officer Denis Vasilchenko, who was killed while fighting against Ukrainian forces in the Kherson region in October 2022. For his actions, he was posthumously awarded the Hero of the Russian Federation decoration, Russia's highest honorary title.