Russian Navy minesweeper Afanasy Ivannikov arrives at new homeport
The Russian Navy's newest mine countermeasures (MCM) vessel has arrived at her new homeport in Polyarny, the navy's Northern Fleet said on Monday, August 25.
Afanasy Ivannikov is the ninth MCM vessel under Project 12700, otherwise known as the Alexandrit-class. United Shipbuilding Corporation's Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau was responsible for the design work on the vessel while construction took place at Sredne-Nevsky Shipbuilding Plant's facilities in Saint Petersburg.
Like her sisters, Afanasy Ivannikov has a length of 61 metres, a beam of 10.2 metres, a draught of 2.68 metres, a displacement of approximately 890 tonnes at full load, and space for 44 crewmembers. The vessel features a vacuum-infused FRP hull combining light weight with enhanced durability.
Two 1,864kW diesel engines drive rudder propellers to deliver speeds of up to 16.5 knots and a range of 1,600 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 10 knots.
The ship's armament includes a 30mm close-in weapon system for use against light airborne and surface threats, mines, surface-to-air missiles, and pintle-mounted 14.5mm machine guns.
Afanasy Ivannikov honours a Soviet Navy minesweeper captain who was awarded the Hero of the Soviet Union decoration for his actions in World War II.