Russian Navy minesweeper Afanasy Ivannikov arrives at new homeport

The Russian Navy's newest mine countermeasures (MCM) vessel has arrived at her new homeport in Polyarny, the navy's Northern Fleet said on Monday, August 25.

Afanasy Ivannikov is the ninth MCM vessel under Project 12700, otherwise known as the Alexandrit-class. United Shipbuilding Corporation's Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau was responsible for the design work on the vessel while construction took place at Sredne-Nevsky Shipbuilding Plant's facilities in Saint Petersburg.