Russian Navy commissions mine countermeasures vessel Polyarny

The Russian Navy commissioned its newest mine countermeasures (MCM) vessel in a ceremony on Thursday, April 30.

Polyarny (Полярный) is the tenth MCM vessel to be built by United Shipbuilding Corporation's (USC) Sredne-Nevsky Shipbuilding Plant. She belongs to Project 12700, otherwise known as the Alexandrit-class.

Like her sisters, Polyarny has a length of 61 metres, a beam of 10.2 metres, a draught of 2.68 metres, a displacement of approximately 890 tonnes at full load, and space for 44 crewmembers. The vessel also features a vacuum-infused FRP hull combining light weight with enhanced durability.