Russian Navy commissions mine countermeasures vessel Polyarny

The Russian Navy commissioned its newest mine countermeasures (MCM) vessel in a ceremony on Thursday, April 30.
Polyarny (Полярный) is the tenth MCM vessel to be built by United Shipbuilding Corporation's (USC) Sredne-Nevsky Shipbuilding Plant. She belongs to Project 12700, otherwise known as the Alexandrit-class.
Like her sisters, Polyarny has a length of 61 metres, a beam of 10.2 metres, a draught of 2.68 metres, a displacement of approximately 890 tonnes at full load, and space for 44 crewmembers. The vessel also features a vacuum-infused FRP hull combining light weight with enhanced durability.
Two 1,864kW diesel engines drive rudder propellers to deliver speeds of up to 16.5 knots and a range of 1,600 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 10 knots.
The vessel's armament includes a 30mm close-in weapon system for use against light airborne and surface threats, mines, surface-to-air missiles, and pintle-mounted 14.5mm machine guns.
USC subsidiary Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau was responsible for the design work on Polyarny. The vessel will be assigned to the Russian Navy's Northern Fleet.