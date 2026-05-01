Naval Ships

Russian Navy commissions mine countermeasures vessel Polyarny

The Russian Navy Project 12700 mine countermeasures vessel Polyarny
The Russian Navy Project 12700 mine countermeasures vessel PolyarnyRussian Ministry of Defence
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The Russian Navy commissioned its newest mine countermeasures (MCM) vessel in a ceremony on Thursday, April 30.

Polyarny (Полярный) is the tenth MCM vessel to be built by United Shipbuilding Corporation's (USC) Sredne-Nevsky Shipbuilding Plant. She belongs to Project 12700, otherwise known as the Alexandrit-class.

Like her sisters, Polyarny has a length of 61 metres, a beam of 10.2 metres, a draught of 2.68 metres, a displacement of approximately 890 tonnes at full load, and space for 44 crewmembers. The vessel also features a vacuum-infused FRP hull combining light weight with enhanced durability.

Two 1,864kW diesel engines drive rudder propellers to deliver speeds of up to 16.5 knots and a range of 1,600 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 10 knots.

The vessel's armament includes a 30mm close-in weapon system for use against light airborne and surface threats, mines, surface-to-air missiles, and pintle-mounted 14.5mm machine guns.

USC subsidiary Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau was responsible for the design work on Polyarny. The vessel will be assigned to the Russian Navy's Northern Fleet.

Europe
Russia
Russian Navy
United Shipbuilding Corporation
Sredne Nevsky Shipbuilding Plant
Alexandrit class
Project 12700
Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau
Polyarny
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