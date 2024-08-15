Russian builder begins sea trials of future Indian Navy frigates

The future INS Tushil and INS Tamala are the seventh and eighth frigates under Project 11356, otherwise known as the Talwar-class. These two and six other frigates were built at Russia's Yantar Shipyard and Baltic Shipyard while the final two ships in the class are under various stages of construction at India's Goa Shipyard.

The frigates each have a length of 124 metres, a beam of 15 metres, and four gas turbines that will deliver a speed of 32 knots. Armament will include anti-ship missiles, land attack missiles, surface-to-air missiles, a 100mm naval gun, close-in weapon systems, and torpedoes.