Russian aircraft plays cat and mouse with British aircraft carrier, sparking fighter jet interception

Britain said its aircraft carrier in the Norwegian Sea was repeatedly approached by a Russian patrol aircraft, before being escorted away by UK fighter jets, in the latest incident risking a potential escalation between NATO and Russia.

The incident, which Britain called "unsafe and unprofessional", comes ahead of a NATO meeting in Ankara on Tuesday, where NATO members are set to pledge €70 billion in military assistance to Ukraine for 2026.

Britain said the Russian "Bear-F" maritime patrol aircraft passed at low altitude and "unnecessarily close" to HMS Prince of Wales, the aircraft carrier at the centre of a naval formation known as a carrier strike group, on July 2.