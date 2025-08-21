Russia launches missiles in Sea of Japan during drills

Russia's Pacific Fleet launched cruise and anti-ship missiles during drills in the Sea of Japan that also involved aircraft and drones, the Russian defence ministry said on Thursday.

"Kalibr and Uran missiles were fired by the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate in the Sea of Japan, and the sailors successfully hit their target," the ministry said.

"The manoeuvre was carried out by ships and vessels of the Pacific Fleet, as well as the fleet's naval aviation aircraft and drones," it said.