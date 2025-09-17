Royal Netherlands Navy patrol vessel Holland starts undergoing mid-life upgrade
Dutch shipbuilder Royal IHC has begun implementing the mid-life upgrade (MLU) of the Royal Netherlands Navy (RNLN) offshore patrol vessel (OPV) HNLMS Holland.
Commissioned in 2012, Holland has completed numerous missions in Dutch coastal waters and in the Caribbean, including counter-drug operations in partnership with the US Coast Guard. Now, the OPV is undergoing an MLU, which Royal IHC said is typically carried out approximately 15 years after delivery.
The extensive upgrade includes the renewal of all paint and preservation systems as well as several upgrades to enhance the vessel’s capabilities.
Royal IHC said the project involves a wide range of suppliers and partners, and makes use of experience gained in previous projects including those on the RNLN submarine support ship HNLMS Mercuur and the hydrographic vessels HNLMS Luymes and HNLMS Snellius.
Initial preparatory work is being carried out while the vessel remains afloat at Royal IHC's quay in Kinderdijk.
Around the middle of November, Holland will be relocated to Krimpen, where she will be placed dry and under cover for underwater works and preservation, alongside the remaining tasks.