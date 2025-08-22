Royal Navy warship shadows Russian destroyer through English Channel
The Royal Navy offshore patrol vessel HMS Trent and a Wildcat helicopter have completed a five-day operation shadowing the Russian destroyer Vice Admiral Kulakov and two tankers through UK waters.
The Trent, which is back in the UK for the first time in four years following a deployment in the Mediterranean and a maintenance period, began shadowing the Russian destroyer off Great Yarmouth. The warship followed the Kulakov westward through the English Channel. The Russian destroyer then linked up with two tankers off the coast of France, and the Trent followed all three Russian vessels as they sailed back eastwards through the Channel.
A Wildcat helicopter from 815 Naval Air Squadron later joined the operation to provide air support and monitor the Russian vessels. The operation was also supported by warships and aircraft from other NATO allies.
Luke Pollard, Minister for the Armed Forces, stated that the Royal Navy stands ready to monitor Russian warships that are increasingly sailing through the English Channel. Lt Cdr Paul Kilbride, the temporary commanding officer of HMS Trent, added that the multinational operation demonstrated interoperability with other nations.