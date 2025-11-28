Royal Navy intercepts Russian vessels in UK waters twice in two weeks

The Royal Navy has carried out two interceptions of Russian vessels within UK waters in a fortnight, including the monitoring of an intelligence-gathering ship.
The Plymouth-based Type 23 frigate HMS Somerset shadowed the Russian research ship Yantar in the North Sea, maintaining a round-the-clock watch for eight days as the vessel sailed north towards the Faroe Islands. Working with NATO allies and RAF maritime patrol aircraft, Somerset used sensors and radars to track the ship's movements.
The Navy reported that while the Yantar was in UK waters, its crew directed lasers at RAF P-8 pilots tracking the vessel. Additionally, HMS Somerset and other civilian ships in the area experienced GPS jamming during the operation.
Commander Matt Millyard, Commanding Officer of HMS Somerset, stated, “In the most recent operation HMS Somerset, working alongside RAF maritime patrol aircraft, maintained 24-hour surveillance of the Yantar to provide evidence of their activities.”
Separately, the patrol ship HMS Severn was dispatched to monitor the Russian Steregushchiy-class corvette RFN Stoikiy and the tanker Yelnya off the UK coast.
Severn joined allies in a 24-hour shadowing operation as the vessels transited the Dover Strait and moved westward through the English Channel. Monitoring duties were subsequently handed over to a NATO ally off the coast of Brittany.
Commander Grant Dalgleish, Commanding Officer of HMS Severn, commented, "This tasking shows the value of our patrol ships and reinforces the Royal Navy's close liaison with our NATO allies in safeguarding the British people and protecting the internationally recognised waterways."