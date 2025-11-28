Royal Navy intercepts Russian vessels in UK waters twice in two weeks

The Royal Navy has carried out two interceptions of Russian vessels within UK waters in a fortnight, including the monitoring of an intelligence-gathering ship.

The Plymouth-based Type 23 frigate HMS Somerset shadowed the Russian research ship Yantar in the North Sea, maintaining a round-the-clock watch for eight days as the vessel sailed north towards the Faroe Islands. Working with NATO allies and RAF maritime patrol aircraft, Somerset used sensors and radars to track the ship's movements.