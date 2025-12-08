Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster ends 34-year career in Bahrain

The Type 23 frigate HMS Lancaster arrived in Bahrain for the final time on December 5, concluding a 34-year operational career. Flying a paying-off pennant to mark the length of her service, the warship was greeted by a 34-gun salute and the Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines from HMS Collingwood.

The 4,500-tonne vessel powered down her engines after recording 4,097 days at sea and covering 816,000 nautical miles (1.51 million kilometres). Launched by Queen Elizabeth II in 1990 and commissioned in May 1992,