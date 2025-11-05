Royal Australian Navy's third Arafura-class patrol vessel floated out

The Royal Australian Navy's third Arafura-class offshore patrol vessel (OPV) was launched into the water for the first time on Friday, October 31.

Like her sisters, the future HMAS Pilbara will have a length of 80 metres, a beam of 13 metres, a draught of four metres, a displacement of 1,640 tonnes, and space for 40 crewmembers and up to 60 additional personnel.