Royal Australian Navy takes delivery of eighth Evolved Cape-class patrol boat
The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) has taken delivery of ADV Cape Schanck, the eighth of a planned ten Evolved Cape-class patrol boats ordered from Western Australia-based defence shipbuilder Austal.
The Evolved Cape-class patrol boat project, which initially comprised only six 58-metre aluminium monohull patrol boats for the RAN from May 2020, was extended by two vessels in April 2022 and a further two vessels in February 2024, bringing the total to ten vessels. Two additional vessels remain under construction at Austal’s Henderson shipyard.
The Evolved Cape-class boats feature new, larger amenities to accommodate up to 32 people, improved quality of life systems, and advanced sustainment intelligence systems that further enhance the RAN's ability to fight at sea. The patrol boats will be utilised for a wide variety of constabulary and naval missions.
Like their baseline Cape-class sisters, the Evolved Cape-class boats were built for sustained operations lasting a maximum of 28 days or covering a range of 4,000 nautical miles in conditions up to Sea State four. Deck space is also available for two small response tenders to conduct at-sea boardings and interceptions.
The Evolved Capes also retain the baseline Cape-class boats' standard armament of two pintle-mounted 12.7mm machine guns.