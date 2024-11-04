Royal Australian Navy takes delivery of eighth Evolved Cape-class patrol boat

The Evolved Cape-class patrol boat project, which initially comprised only six 58-metre aluminium monohull patrol boats for the RAN from May 2020, was extended by two vessels in April 2022 and a further two vessels in February 2024, bringing the total to ten vessels. Two additional vessels remain under construction at Austal’s Henderson shipyard.

The Evolved Cape-class boats feature new, larger amenities to accommodate up to 32 people, improved quality of life systems, and advanced sustainment intelligence systems that further enhance the RAN's ability to fight at sea. The patrol boats will be utilised for a wide variety of constabulary and naval missions.