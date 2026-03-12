Royal Australian Navy completes five-day maritime exercise in India

The Australian warship Warramunga finished five days of maritime training alongside international partners during Exercise Milan in the Bay of Bengal on March 12. The Royal Australian Navy noted it has participated in every iteration of the exercise since 2003.

Commanding Officer Warramunga Commander Ken Brown stated that the activity highlighted the depth of the Australia-India defence relationship.

“This partnership delivers tangible benefits to Indo‑Pacific security by safeguarding vital sea lines of communication and enhancing our collective ability to respond to both traditional and non‑traditional maritime threats,” Brown said.