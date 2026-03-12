Royal Australian Navy completes five-day maritime exercise in India

The Australian warship Warramunga finished five days of maritime training alongside international partners during Exercise Milan in the Bay of Bengal on March 12. The Royal Australian Navy noted it has participated in every iteration of the exercise since 2003.
Commanding Officer Warramunga Commander Ken Brown stated that the activity highlighted the depth of the Australia-India defence relationship.
“This partnership delivers tangible benefits to Indo‑Pacific security by safeguarding vital sea lines of communication and enhancing our collective ability to respond to both traditional and non‑traditional maritime threats,” Brown said.
During the sea phase, participating navies conducted a series of complex maritime manoeuvres including rapid anti‑air drone engagements. These activities included a replenishment at sea with the Shakti and cross-deck aviation operations.
The Warramunga embarked MH-60R Seahawk helicopter landed on the Himgiri while Indian Navy Sea King and MH‑60R Seahawk helicopters conducted deck landings on the Australian vessel. The Royal Australian Navy noted that the event marked the first time its aircraft landed on the Indian domestically built aircraft carrier, Vikrant.
With 74 nations represented, the exercise was described as the largest iteration in its history.