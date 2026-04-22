Routine transit or power play? Chinese warships pass through Okinawa

China said a group of its naval vessels, including a destroyer, passed through a waterway between two islands administered by the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa on Wednesday as it returned home after testing far-seas capabilities.

Vessel formation 133 dispatched by the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command completed its training in the Western Pacific, and has returned through the Yonaguni-Iriomote Waterway, said the command, which is responsible for East China, the East China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

While non-Japanese vessels are allowed to pass through the narrow band of waters in the middle of the Yonaguni-Iriomote Waterway, Japan reserves the right to take action if vessels stray into the country's territorial sea, defined as seas 12 nautical miles (22 kilometres) from its shoreline.