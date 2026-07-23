Rheinmetall undecided on German Naval Yards bid after TKMS drops out

Rheinmetall has yet to decide on whether to proceed with an acquisition of German Naval Yards Kiel (GNYK) after rival bidder Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) withdrew from the process, Chief Executive Armin Papperger said on Wednesday.

Papperger told Reuters that Rheinmetall has only made a non-binding offer for GNYK so far and that he expected to reach a final decision within the next four to five weeks.

TKMS said on Tuesday that it was no longer interested in acquiring the smaller shipyard that employs around 350 people.