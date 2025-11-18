Rheinmetall targets quintuple sales by 2030 on defence boom

Rheinmetall, whose fortunes have surged amid Europe’s renewed interest in defence, aims to quintuple sales by the start of the next decade, the German company said on Tuesday.

The group guided for sales of around €50 billion ($58 billion) - five times its 2024 revenue of €9.8 billion - and an operating margin of more than 20 per cent by 2030 during a presentation for its capital markets day.