Rheinmetall doubles down on defence with NVL acquisition and asset sales

Rheinmetall expects sales to grow by 40 per cent to 45 per cent this year, it said on Wednesday, in line with a company-provided poll, as the German defence firm focuses entirely on its defence business to harness Europe's increased demand.

The company has put its civilian automotive activities up for sale and will now focus completely on defence, including expanding into the naval sector with acquisition of NVL.

"We are on track for success with our acquisitions and partnerships, which will enable us to continue securing our growth in the long term," said CEO Armin Papperger.

Rheinmetall will propose a dividend of €11.50 for the 2025 fiscal year at its May annual general meeting, up from €8.10 the previous year, based on its strong results.