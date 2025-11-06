Rheinmetall confirms full-year target on expected flood of orders

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall is on track to achieve its full-year sales target, it said on Thursday, with its CEO confident a flood of orders will come through the first half of next year after delays dented third-quarter results.

"The foundations have now been laid for a strong fourth quarter," said CEO Armin Papperger, with major orders now expected from the German army after delays due to the formation of a new government and late passage of the federal budget.

One of the main beneficiaries of a boost in European defence spending, Rheinmetall reported a 20 per cent rise in consolidated sales for the first nine months of 2025 and expects a strong final quarter to help it achieve an annual growth target of 25-30 per cent.