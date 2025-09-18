Republic of Korea Navy's fifth Sejong the Great-class destroyer floated out

As with her KDX-III batch II sisters, the future Dasan Jeong Yak-yong will have a length of 170 metres, a beam of 21 metres, a displacement of 8,200 tonnes, a maximum speed of 30 knots, and armament consisting of a 127mm naval gun, surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, land attack cruise missiles, and torpedoes. Installation of the Aegis Combat System will enable the ship to successfully intercept ballistic missiles.

The destroyer will also have aviation facilities for use by an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter. The electronics suite will meanwhile include a phased array radar and an integrated sonar system.

Dasan Jeong Yak-yong's batch II sister, ROKS Jeongjo the Great, was commissioned into service late last year.