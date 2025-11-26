Republic of Korea Navy launches new Ulsan-class frigate

The Republic of Korea Navy and Korea’s Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) have launched the ROKS Jeonnam (FFG-831), the third ship of the Ulsan-class Batch-III frigates built by shipbuilder SK Oceanplant.
The ROKS Jeonnam is a 3,600-tonne frigate designed to replace older frigates and patrol combat corvettes currently in service. It measures 129 metres in length, 14.8 metres in width, and 38.9 metres in height.
The vessel is equipped with a five-inch gun, the Korea vertical launching system (KVLS), anti-ship missiles, and long-range anti-submarine torpedoes.
A key feature of the Jeonnam is its domestically developed integrated sensor mast (ISM), which houses a four-sided fixed multi-function phased array radar (MFR) and infrared detection and tracking equipment. This system allows for the omnidirectional detection and tracking of multiple air and surface targets simultaneously.
The ship utilises a hybrid propulsion system to minimise underwater radiated noise and is equipped with advanced sonar systems for enhanced anti-submarine warfare capabilities.
The ROKS Jeonnam is scheduled to be delivered to the navy in December 2026 following a test and evaluation period.