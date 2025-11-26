Republic of Korea Navy launches new Ulsan-class frigate

The Republic of Korea Navy and Korea’s Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) have launched the ROKS Jeonnam (FFG-831), the third ship of the Ulsan-class Batch-III frigates built by shipbuilder SK Oceanplant.

The ROKS Jeonnam is a 3,600-tonne frigate designed to replace older frigates and patrol combat corvettes currently in service. It measures 129 metres in length, 14.8 metres in width, and 38.9 metres in height.