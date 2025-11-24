Quad nations conclude maritime drills off Guam

Australia, India, Japan, and the United States have completed "Exercise Malabar", a multilateral maritime activity held from November 10 to 18, 2025. The drills took place in Guam and the West Pacific training area.

The Royal Australian Navy deployed the Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat, accompanied by a Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft. Other participating vessels included the Indian Navy’s INS Sahyadri, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s JS Hyuga, and the US Navy’s USS Fitzgerald.