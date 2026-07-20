Portugal to purchase three Italian-built FREMM frigates, PM says

Portugal has decided to buy three frigates built by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Monday, hailing the deal as a boost for Europe's defence industry.

FREMM frigates are multi-purpose warships jointly designed by Fincantieri and France's Naval Group. A source with knowledge of the matter estimated the deal with Portugal to be worth €3 billion ($3.4 billion).

Meloni said she was, "very pleased," by the transaction, which she announced while hosting a press conference with her Portuguese counterpart Luis Montenegro at the government headquarters in Rome.