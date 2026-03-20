Philippines protests "alarming" Chinese naval radar lock on its ship

The Philippine military accused a Chinese navy ship of directing its fire-control radar against one of its vessels as it patrolled the South China Sea on March 7, calling the move "alarming" and "provocative".

BRP Miguel Malvar, a guided missile frigate, was conducting a maritime patrol in the vicinity of the Sabina Shoal when a Chinese navy vessel approached and later aimed its fire-control radar towards it, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said in a Friday statement.

"This was an alarming and provocative action that created unnecessary risk and could have led to misinterpretation and misunderstanding at sea," the AFP said.