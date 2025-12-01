Philippines, Japan hold third maritime cooperative activity in South China Sea

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) carried out the third Philippines–Japan bilateral maritime cooperative activity (MCA) in the portion of the South China Sea within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone on Saturday, November 29.

The AFP deployed the Philippine Navy (PN) Jose Rizal-class guided-missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna, a PN AW159 Wildcat helicopter, and Philippine Air Force C-208B surveillance aircraft. The JMSDF's participation in the MCA consisted of the Murasame-class destroyer JS Harusame and an SH-60K Seahawk helicopter.