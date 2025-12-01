Naval Ships

Philippines, Japan hold third maritime cooperative activity in South China Sea

A Philippine Navy AW159 Wildcat helicopter is secured aboard the flight deck of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force destroyer JS Harusame during a maritime cooperative activity in the South China Sea, November 29, 2025.
A Philippine Navy AW159 Wildcat helicopter is secured aboard the flight deck of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force destroyer JS Harusame during a maritime cooperative activity in the South China Sea, November 29, 2025.Armed Forces of the Philippines/Edward Bungubung
Published on

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) carried out the third Philippines–Japan bilateral maritime cooperative activity (MCA) in the portion of the South China Sea within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone on Saturday, November 29.

The AFP deployed the Philippine Navy (PN) Jose Rizal-class guided-missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna, a PN AW159 Wildcat helicopter, and Philippine Air Force C-208B surveillance aircraft. The JMSDF's participation in the MCA consisted of the Murasame-class destroyer JS Harusame and an SH-60K Seahawk helicopter.

Both forces carried out a series of interoperability activities including a division tactics/officer of the watch manoeuvre, where participating ships practiced coordinated movements and station-keeping; and a PHOTOEX, which involved maintaining precise formation for documentation of the activity.

A cross-deck landing exercise was also conducted to familiarise PN and JMSDF helicopter crews and ship personnel with each other’s deck procedures and enhance coordination in aviation operations.

The MCA was conducted a day after an earlier one between the Philippine and French armed forces in the southern portion of the Philippines' Eastern Mindanao region.

France
Asia
Japan
Philippines
Japan Maritime Self Defence Force
Philippine Navy
South China Sea
Armed Forces of the Philippines
BRP Antonio Luna
Murasame class
Jose Rizal class
JS Harusame

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com