Philippines conducts joint drills with US and Japan in disputed waters

The navies of the Philippines, the US and Japan trained alongside each other in the South China Sea this week to ramp up cooperation among the military allies, the Philippines' armed forces said on Friday.

Since 2023, the Philippines has worked with a number of countries to assert its rights and maritime entitlements in the South China Sea.

China claims most of the resource-rich waterway, rejecting a 2016 arbitral award that has voided its historical claims to the area.

In a statement, the Philippine military said the joint activity, "underscores the sustained commitment of partner forces to enhance interoperability, reinforce maritime security, and improve maritime domain awareness in the region."