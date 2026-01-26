Philippine military to increase patrols near newly discovered gas field in South China Sea

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will increase its aerial and maritime patrols in the South China Sea near a recently discovered offshore field confirmed to have significant gas reserves.

The AFP said the patrols will cover the existing Malapaya gas field as well as the newly discovered Malampaya East One (MAE-1) field five kilometres away.

Both fields are located within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone approximately 80 kilometres off the island province of Palawan.