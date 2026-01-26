Philippine military to increase patrols near newly discovered gas field in South China Sea

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will increase its aerial and maritime patrols in the South China Sea near a recently discovered offshore field confirmed to have significant gas reserves.
The AFP said the patrols will cover the existing Malapaya gas field as well as the newly discovered Malampaya East One (MAE-1) field five kilometres away.
Both fields are located within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone approximately 80 kilometres off the island province of Palawan.
“The AFP continues to intensify its presence and monitoring operations in key strategic areas as part of its broader mission to defend national sovereignty, uphold maritime rights and ensure the protection of critical infrastructure essential to national development,” the AFP said in a statement on Saturday, January 24.
Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. had earlier said that MAE-1 is estimated to contain around 98 billion cubic feet (2.78 billion cubic metres) of gas in place and that the volume is equivalent to almost 14 billion KWh, which can provide enough electricity for 5.7 million households.
Mr Marcos said that MAE-1 is the first significant natural gas discovery in the Philippines in over a decade.