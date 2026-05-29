Philippine, Indonesian navies conduct joint maritime border patrol

As part of the ongoing Joint Coordinated Border Patrol between the Philippines and Indonesia (CORPAT PHILINDO-40-2026), the Philippine Navy's Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao, through the Emilio Jacinto-class patrol ship BRP Artemio Ricarte, conducted various at-sea serials together with the Indonesian Navy Pari-class patrol vessel KRI Selar on Monday, May 25, along the Philippine-Indonesian maritime boundary.

The activity marked the second day of the bilateral patrol aimed at strengthening maritime security cooperation and enhancing interoperability between the Philippine Navy and the Indonesian Navy.

Participating units carried out coordinated communication exercises, replenishment-at-sea approach, and semaphore exercises designed to improve operational coordination and readiness in addressing shared maritime security concerns.