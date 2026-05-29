Naval Ships

Philippine, Indonesian navies conduct joint maritime border patrol

A Philippine Navy sailor aboard the patrol ship BRP Artemio Ricarte observe the Indonesian Navy patrol boat KRI Selar off in the distance while both vessels are patrolling the Philippine-Indonesian maritime boundary, May 25, 2026.
A Philippine Navy sailor aboard the patrol ship BRP Artemio Ricarte observe the Indonesian Navy patrol boat KRI Selar off in the distance while both vessels are patrolling the Philippine-Indonesian maritime boundary, May 25, 2026.Philippine Navy
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As part of the ongoing Joint Coordinated Border Patrol between the Philippines and Indonesia (CORPAT PHILINDO-40-2026), the Philippine Navy's Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao, through the Emilio Jacinto-class patrol ship BRP Artemio Ricarte, conducted various at-sea serials together with the Indonesian Navy Pari-class patrol vessel KRI Selar on Monday, May 25, along the Philippine-Indonesian maritime boundary.

The activity marked the second day of the bilateral patrol aimed at strengthening maritime security cooperation and enhancing interoperability between the Philippine Navy and the Indonesian Navy.

Participating units carried out coordinated communication exercises, replenishment-at-sea approach, and semaphore exercises designed to improve operational coordination and readiness in addressing shared maritime security concerns.

A Philippine Air Force C-208B aircraft meanwhile conducted an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission in connection with the ongoing CORPAT PHILINDO-40-2026.

The first leg of CORPAT PHILINDO-40-2026 was held in March 2026 when Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard and Indonesian Navy vessels took part in drills along the two countries' maritime borders.

Asia
Philippines
Indonesia
Philippine Navy
Indonesian Navy
BRP Artemio Ricarte (vessel)
KRI Selar (vessel)
Emilio Jacinto class
Pari class
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